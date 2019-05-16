Skowhegan police detective pleads guilty to assault

A Skowhegan police detective has been given a one-year deferred sentence after pleading guilty to an assault charge.

37-year-old Don Avery of North Anson was set to go on trial this week.

He avoided that with a guilty plea last month.

If Avery stays out of trouble in the next year, he'll be order to pay a $300 fine.

If not, he faces jail time.

Avery was arrested last fall after a domestic violence incident and placed on unpaid adminstrative leave.

He joined the Skowhegan police department three years ago.

*A previous version of this story inaccurately stated that Avery had entered a guilty plea to domestic violence assault.

