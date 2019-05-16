Skowhegan police detective pleads guilty to assault

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) A Skowhegan police detective has been given a one-year deferred sentence after pleading guilty to an assault charge.
37-year-old Don Avery of North Anson was set to go on trial this week.
He avoided that with a guilty plea last month.
If Avery stays out of trouble in the next year, he'll be order to pay a $300 fine.
If not, he faces jail time.
Avery was arrested last fall after a domestic violence incident and placed on unpaid adminstrative leave.
He joined the Skowhegan police department three years ago.
*A previous version of this story inaccurately stated that Avery had entered a guilty plea to domestic violence assault.