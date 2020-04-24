Skowhegan pizza shop offers free spaghetti this weekend

A local pizza shop turned an ordering error into a community giveaway.

But only while supplies last.

Through the weekend, Hero's House of Pizza in Skowhegan is offering a free spaghetti dinner.

When the restaurant meant to make a double batch of pizza sauce, they accidentally made a double batch of pasta sauce.

With not enough room to freeze it, they decided to give it away to the customers that have helped them stay in business.

"You know the community has rallied around us being a small business here, and it's our opportunity to rally around them and show them the support that they showed us," said Aaron DeFelice, Co-Owner.

You can swing by and pick it up at their walk up window.

They're open Friday until 8.

Saturday from 11 to 8.

And Sunday from 3 to 8.