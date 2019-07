A Skowhegan man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison for possessing and receiving child pornography.

51-year-old Christopher Kruse will also have 10 years of supervised release and will have to pay more than $60,000 in restitution and fines.

According to court documents, in November of 2017, Kruse used the internet to receive videos depicting child pornography and added those videos to a collection of child porn he had kept on his computer since 2015.