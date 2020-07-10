Skowhegan man pleads guilty to his role in central Maine drive by shooting spree

A Skowhegan man plead guilty Friday morning for his role in a drive by shooting spree that took place over a three hour span in the Waterville area in January.

After reaching an agreement with the district attorney, 25-year-old Dana Dasilva admitted to shooting at homes from the backseat of a vehicle driven by his then girlfriend Michelle Luce.

One of the shots Dasilva fired went into a window, striking a chair that a man was sitting in.

That man escaped injury, prosecutors calling that a miracle.

Dasilva was ordered to spend five years and one day at the Maine State Prison, followed by several years of probation.

Charges against Luce are still pending, according to authorities.