Skowhegan man gets Grammy nod

When a Skowhegan man teamed up with a music producer last summer, he could not have predicted that one song had a chance of making it to the Grammy's.

Tom Cole sang the song that his brother, the late Somerset County Corporal Eugene Cole, wrote.

The recording was made possible by producer Tony Mantor, who is originally from Madison.

The song "Life Without You" hit number one on the Indie charts earlier this year, and now is on the Grammy ballot for "Best Country Performance."

Mantor tells us this is one of the early steps in the award process.

While the song may not make it to the actual level of being nominated, he says it's still an honor to be among so many talented artists.