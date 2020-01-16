Skowhegan man faces both federal and state charges related to child pornography

A Skowhegan man who faces state charges related to child pornography has now been charged in federal court as well.

Court documents reveal more details about the accusations 28-year-old Christopher Raiche is facing.

Federal investigators say Raiche uploaded nearly 300 images showing the sexual exploitation and abuse of children.

When they interviewed him during a search of his home on Hilltop Drive, authorities say Raiche admitted to using an email account that used to upload the images.

Investigators say Raiche also admitted to taking sexually explicit photos of at least 9 children while he was babysitting them.

All of the children were under the age of 10 at the time.

According to court documents, of the nearly 300 images uploaded by Raiche, about 60 of those were of children that Raiche had babysat.

Authorities say Raiche gained access to five of the nine children by responding to online ads from people seeking childcare.

The other four were the grandchildren of one of Raiche's coworkers.

Federal investigators say Raiche not only uploaded the images but then traded them with other people online.

They say Raiche had also placed an online ad offering to babysit children.