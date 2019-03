A man from Skowhegan accused of shooting a man in the head with a BB gun has now been charged with the crime.

21-year-old William McCarty, Junior, was indicted by a grand jury last week for elevated aggravated assault and aggravated assault.

Police say he shot Charles Quimby at a home on Joyce Street last July.

Quimby was seriously injured and had to be flown to a hospital in Portland.

No word on what prompted the shooting.