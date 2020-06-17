Skowhegan couple celebrates 70 years of marriage with parade

Love at first sight 70 years ago.

"We fell for each other when we first saw each other and we went together a year and that's when we were married," said Bill York.

Bill and Nancy York have in Skowhegan for nearly 40 years. The retired nurse and former sawmill owner say it's been that love that's gotten them through even the hardest of times.

"We don't have arguments, we have a discussion. Yeah, they may become heated. We don't do it very often anymore. You say a lot of prayers and you just take it day by day," said Nancy.

Recently they had a day they'll never forget to celebrate their anniversary.

"We had planned to have it at the Tewksbury hall which is the hall behind the church where they attend every Sunday," said their daughter, Betty Giguere.

Instead, they sat in their front yard as dozens of family and friends drove by to celebrate their love for each other.

"We never dreamed of anything like that. We were astounded," said Nancy.

"We sat and greeted people for two hours," said Bill.

"Everybody loves my mom and dad. So, I knew we would have a good turnout. They're constantly thinking of other people," said Betty.

"It did our hearts a lot of good just to see their friends and family and loved ones that turned out," said Betty's husband, Jon.

"We have enjoyed a wonderful life," said Bill.

Their 70th anniversary is on June 24th.