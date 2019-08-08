Skowhegan State Fair gets underway

The Skowhegan State Fair is under way.

The ten-day fair is one of the biggest in Central Maine.

There are rides available on the midway all ten days.

Organizers say they've packed the schedule with a variety of events that should appeal to everyone.

"I think that we're one of the nicest facilities in the state," said Chad Partridge, a member of the Board of Directors for the fair. "We've also got one of the better midways with ride bracelets available all ten days of the fair. That's really a big draw; people love that. Our demolition derby is something that we're also really proud of. The truck pulls that are on each Saturday are really a fantastic show."

This is the 201st annual Skowhegan State Fair.