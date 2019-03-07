Skowhegan School Board votes to remove mascot

The Skowhegan School Board voted 14-9 to retire the "Indians" mascot, Thursday night, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

The decision comes after months of debate. Most recently, a Native American group came to the school to support the decision to keep the mascot.

The school board voted in 2015 to keep the mascot.

The last remaining schools in Maine with indigenous mascots have gradually dropped them over the last few years. Skowhegan was the last holdout.

According to the American Civil Liberities Union, this decision makes Maine the first state to end all indigenous mascots in schools.

No word yet when discussions for a new nickname will begin.

