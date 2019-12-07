Skowhegan Holiday Stroll brings Whoville to its festivities this year

Folks got a chance to walk through Whoville and meet some of their favorite characters from a Christmas Classic.

The 27th annual Skowhegan Holiday Stroll had many activities taking place all over the town, with a new addition this year, the Whoville Stroll.

Families were able to walk the river and trail system while it was decorated as Whoville from The Grinch Stole Christmas.

Plenty of activities were set up along the way from hola hopping to roasting green marshmallows, and kids got the chance to meet the Grinch himself and his dog, Max.

“We have stuff happening downtown I’m our local businesses,” says Kristina Cannon, the Exc. Dir. of Main St. Skowhegan. “Like Scavenger hunts and all sorts of Santa’s village activities like crafting and cookie making. Then we have carriage rides around town and then The Whoville stroll. My favorite part of the Holiday stroll is seeing all the happy faces walking around Skowhegan.”

The trail was free to walk, but donations and proceeds made off hot cocoa and popcorn went towards town revitalization project.

