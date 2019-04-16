Skowhegan Fire Department receives grant for headset communication system

The Skowhegan Fire Department has landed a grant to improve communications.

Brookfield Renewable Energy is giving the department 78-hundred dollars to put five headsets in its lead truck.

The headsets will block out noise and make it easier for firefighters to speak to one another during emergencies.

"Hearing is very important. Going to a call, we talk back and forth inside the engine, talk to dispatch back and forth on the radio and that communication is imperative to making the fire ground and the fire scene works well and cohesively. We can have a plan, ready to go when we get out and to be able to hear each other is just very important. "

The plan is to put the headset communication system in service within weeks.