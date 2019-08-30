Skowhegan Craft Brew Festival on tap for Saturday

One of the biggest craft brewing festivals in the state is Saturday.

The Skowhegan Craft Brew Festival takes over downtown Skowhegan.

Not only will there be beer and wine, but also live music and food trucks.

Organizers say it's one of Skowhegan's biggest weekends of the year and brings folks from all over.

"People really enjoy this festival because it's outdoors," said Kristina Cannon, Executive Director of Main Street Skowhegan. "It's in a historic downtown. We've been very lucky to have some great weather, and they get to come out and sample beer, wine, spirits, kombucha, cider from all sorts of Maine beverage purveyors."

We're told tickets are selling fast but you can still buy them at SkowheganCraftBrewFest.org.