Skowhegan school officials give public a chance to help pick high school's new mascot

Skowhegan school officials say least 1,500 responses have come into a survey that could help pick the high school's new mascot.

A report in the Morning Sentinel says the district's superintendent expects duplicate suggestions.

He also says multiple submissions will only be counted once.

You can still turn your ideas until February 24th.

After that, a committee will review the suggestions to be sure they don't violate rules and standards.

From there, students will be able to give their feedback.

School officials voted last year to retire the Indian's name and mascot.

State law also bans the use of Native American imagery as mascots or nicknames.

