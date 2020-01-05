Skiing community in Camden celebrates the memory of one of their own

Skiers from the midcoast were cruising down the Camden Snow Bowl for the annual family fun race on Sunday.

A chance for kids to get a taste of racing.

Racers today were in some wacky outfits.

From tutus to complete costumes.

The outfits inspired to honor 15 year old Isabelle Manahan.

A member of the racing community around Camden who was tragically killed in a car crash in 2018.

"It's beautiful because it's our chance to come back and ski and be with the same people who she sort of introduced us to. Many of them we skied with these families and with these kids for years and years with her. So it's super to come up and have a good excuse to come see all of her friends and al of our friends on the hill again," said Bryan Manahan, Isabelle's father.

"The tutus are because Izzy used to dance and just had a generally tutu esque spirit about her I would say," said Aidan Manahan, Isabelle's brother.

The family started the Izzy Foundation in her memory, they accept donations to help pay for kids to participate in the Ragged Mountain Ski Club's races.