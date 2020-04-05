Skiers raise more than $500K for Maine outdoor nonprofit

Skiers and snowboarders in Maine raised more than $500,000 for a nonprofit group that works to help children enjoy more winter activities.

Organizers say the WinterKids Downhill 24 collected the most revenue in its history at $562,000.

The event took place in early March. This year's event attracted 4,000 donors, 49 teams and 491 participants.

The event's the only annual event that brings night skiing to Sugarloaf Mountain.

Organizers said they'd give $25,000 to Sugarloaf Ski Club's King's Kids Fund, which lets local children train in Sugarloaf's weekend ski and ride programs.