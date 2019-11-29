Skier injured at Sunday River

A 52-year-old skier suffered a head injury Friday morning when he fell while skiing at Sunday River ski area.

The skier was on the resort's Sunday Punch trail when he fell, according to Karolyn Castaldo, a spokesperson for the ski area.

Sunday Punch is considered an intermediate trail, she said.

The resort's ski patrol team responded to the area and transported the skier down the mountain. Castaldo said she did not know the extent of the skier's injuries, although she said the ski patrol members determined he needed off-site medical treatment.

The skier, who was not identified, was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Castaldo said she had no further information, including where the skier is from or whether anyone witnessed the fall.

