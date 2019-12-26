Ski season is underway and sales are on track

There may not be a lot of snow out on the ground right now but that's not stopping folks from thinking about the ski and snowboard season.

Staff at Ski Rack Sports in Bangor say sales have been steady since November.

Many shoppers are looking for the best in skis, ski boots, and snowboards.

Thursday was their biggest return day of the year.

Staff say they're always ready to help folks suit up for the slopes.

"You know I love this time of year because we're not as busy during the summer so, I wait around all year for winter to get here,” said Jay Peet, Owner of Ski Rack Sports.

Ski Rack Spots also services equipment and offers rentals, too.

They’re open seven days a week.

