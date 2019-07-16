Skateboarder killed in Portland was originally from Lincolnville

The 25-year-old skateboarder who died last week in Portland after a hit-and-run crash was from Lincolnville.

Wayne Harwood's father spoke to Village Soup saying Harwood was skateboarding home and was close to his Portland apartment when he was struck by a car.

Harwood was a graduate of Camden Hills Regional High School and Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor.

A gofundme page has been set up to help the family.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/wayne-harwood-memorial-fund