Six non-profits to receive grants from Kennebec Savings Bank

Six area non-profits will receive a helpful donation, courtesy of Kennebec Savings Bank.

The bank offers a grant program every year to two deserving non-profit organizations.

However this year due to the impact of COVID-19 on non-profits, the bank is increasing that number to six.

Each organization will receive $10,000 to help them through these challenging times.

"Like many businesses that have also been devastated by this event, but the not for profit world really gives back to the community. And in various different ways their clientele need more help than ever," said Andrew Silsby, President and CEO of Kennebec Savings Bank.

"It was a tough decision for the committee to make. But we're very pleased and happy to be able to be in a position to help the community," said Amanda Cooley, Community Engagement Director.

All six recipients are listed below:

- Family Violence Project

- Neighbors Driving Neighbors

- Educare Central Maine

- Kennebec Behavioral Health

- Boys and Girls Club of Augusta

- Freeport Community Services