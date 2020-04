Thursday six National Guard members are assisting MEMA and Maine CDC.

Officials say it's a one-to-two day assignment to inventory medical supplies.

They say the Maine National Guard continues to monitor state and national COVID-19 efforts.

They're in position to provide additional support as directed by Governor Mills.

They have also provided tents and an HVAC system for an external triage unit at Togus as well as respirators to Eastern Maine Medical Center.