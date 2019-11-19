Sister of fatal crash victim shares powerful letter with school principal

Jordan Parkhurst died on Saturday when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway in Brewer. He was 17 years old.

"Jordy" was a senior at Brewer High School and a member of the varsity hockey team.

As his family grieves, his older sister Meghan penned a powerful letter that she sent to the principal of Brewer High School.

She shared that letter with TV5.

"Hello Mr. Slowikowski,

My name is Meghan Parkhurst and I am Jordan's older sister. I would like to share some words with his peers... if you could somehow pass along this message, it would mean a lot to me...

"As a former Brewer High School student and a former 17-year-old who also believed she was invincible, I would like to tell you that the choices you make today will have an affect on your future and possibly the future of your loved ones. It is so important to take driving seriously and drive safe at all times. Please put your phones down. Please drive the speed limit. Please keep your eyes on the road. Please do not encourage your friends to do reckless things. Please stop to hug your mom and dad everyday. Please know that your siblings are always there for you and always proud of you, no matter what they say or do. Please do not be afraid to ask for help. Life is full of challenges, ups, downs, twists and turns, but things can always get better... people always tell you that you have the rest of your lives ahead of you when you're in high school, but that's only true if you start making smart choices now. Please think of my baby brother with every choice you make. Skate hard this year on the ice for him.

Thank you for your support."

Meghan Parkhurst

Please know that I am a kindergarten teacher and I am trained in trauma and social-emotional support. I would be more than willing to talk to any of his peers or the student body. I just feel that our community has seen too much loss recently and someone needs to try to get through to our younger generation.

Thank you

Take care"

