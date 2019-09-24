Three injured in Strong crash Monday afternoon

Three people were taken to the hospital, one by medical helicopter. after a crash in Strong.

The call came in about 4:30 yesterday afternoon to the Farmington Road near the IFW building.

81-year old Nils Matolay reportedly told authorities that he nodded off at the wheel.

As a result, his SUV went off the road, hit a telephone pole and rolled over.

Matolay and both passengers, 78-year old Marie Bubier and 74-year old Barbara Matolay, were injured.

Bubier was taken by Life Flight helicopter to the hospital. The other two were transported by ambulance.

