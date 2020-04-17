"Singing for Their Supper" to air on TV5 Saturday evening to support local food banks

Singing.

Something many have taken to social media to do these days, but tomorrow night, some famous musicians are taking the virtual stage to help feed those in need during these trying times.

It's called "Singing for Their Supper."

It airs at 7 pm Saturday night right here on TV5.

Country stars and singer-songwriters will perform their selfie-shot music videos for your entertainment.

The purpose of the event is to encourage viewers to make donations to local food banks as they work to feed our neighbors in need during this crisis.