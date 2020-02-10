Singing Valentines fundraiser for Mainely Music Chorus

You have four days left to pick out the perfect Valentine's Day gift.

Saying 'I love you' is one option.

But as Joy Hollowell shows us, singing those words takes on a whole new harmony.

====

W ayne Leighton was just 14 when he joined the barbershop chorus.

"My father and brother sang in the chorus and my father wanted to have a family quartet so he talked me into joining," says Leighton.

Each Valentine's Day, Leighton and the three other members of the Mainly Music Chrous Barbershop Quartet share their love of song, by seranading unsuspecting sweethearts.

"It's usually a surprise," says Russ Van Arsdale with a smile. "We get all kinds of surprised reactions. Some are in near shock, most are delighted. A few are a little chagrined but most everybody seems to have a good time."

The singing valentine package includes two songs, a personalized card from the hired hand and a rose presentation. You name the spot where the quartet performs.

"Most unusual spot had to be a boatyard down on the coast," remembers Van Arsdale. "We show up and all the workers are eating their lunch and we walk up to the fella. He looks up at us, we sang our two songs from his wife and went on our way."

"Last year we had a bunch of daughters that hired us for their mothers," adds Leighton.

JOY STAND UP- And while love songs are their specialty, that's not all this group is known for. Hit it gentlemen.

"It's a lot of fun, the reaction, the smiles," says Norman Spinger.

"It's very heartwarming," adds Leighton.

++++

Fred Wigham is the fourth member of the group. He joined two years ago. Before that, Wigham spent spent two decades singing in rock and roll bands.

Reservations are now being accepted for the Mainly Music Chorus Barbershop Quartet Singing Valentines.

Prices start at $35 and deliveries will only take place on Friday, February 14th.

To book, call 942-8497 or 659-6818.