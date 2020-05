Simons Hancock Farms and Greenhouses is now open for the season.

Just in time for Mother's Day, their busiest day of the year.

Simons encourages visitors to practice social distancing and follow the guidelines put out by the CDC.

They have many different plants available for sale.

“People come here just for therapy. They just come in and walk in the warm greenhouses to look at the flowers because everybody has cabin fever.”

​Simons is open seven days a week 9 to 5.