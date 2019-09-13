Simon & Schuster sweepstakes winner comes to Maine

Stephen King's publisher, Simon & Schuster, allowed people to enter a sweepstakes contest about a year ago.

After waiting all that time and traveling more than 900 miles, Debra and Terry Makula of Ohio are ready to claim their prizes.

We meet up with them Friday night in Winterport.

Debra entered the contest. The prizes were autographed books, a stay at the Old Winterport Commercial House, a Stephen King tour, and a gift card.

These two are big Stephen King fans and their collection shows this to be true, but Debra says she thought winning was too good to be true.

Debra Makula, said, "I had to call Simon and Schuster and make sure that it was authentic before I

told anybody. Then once I was reassured that it was real, then I told everybody."

Ann Ronco, Old Winterport Commerical House Owner, said, "Not only are we telling them about Stephen King, but we're telling them about the area and where to go and where to have great lobster."

We’re told the sweepstakes were in honor of Stephen King’s birthday. This is an early September birthday present for Debra too!

Debra and Terry plan to see the movie “It Chapter Two” before heading back to Ohio on Tuesday.