Simmons and Daughters Sugar House prepares for Maine Maple Sunday

It's a sure sign we've turned the corner and Spring is here.

Maine Maple Sunday takes place this weekend.

We visited a Sugar House in Morrill operated by one man and five women.

Adrienne Simmons, of Simmons and Daughters Sugar House says, "Growing up it was us four girls and dad being outnumbered a little bit."

Chris Simmons, his wife and four daughters have been making and selling maple syrup for over a decade.

Adrienne says, "It takes 40 gallons of sap to make one gallon of syrup so it's a lot of work to get to that one jug."

The passion for making the sticky sweet stuff passed down from parents on both sides.

Adrienne says, "It's nice that it's a whole family operation and we've grown up doing it and it just kind of brings us all together."

Their Sugar House is open year round but Maine Maple Saturday and Sunday are their biggest days of the season.

Chris Simmons, Co-Owner of Simmons and Daughters Sugar House says, "We just open up our sugar house and let people come and see the process. If they want to walk down into the woods and see the taps, what it's like in the woods they're more than welcome to do so or they can just come in and see how the evaporator runs and the filter systems and just the process as a whole."

They also sell some fun unique products.

Katie Simmons of Simmons and Daughter Sugar House says, "We have maple hot dogs, maple cotton candy....In the sugar house we're boiling and we give ice cream with syrup on top."

Adrienne says, "It's kind of a big event for the whole family."

To learn more about their sugar house visit simmonsanddaughterssugarhouse.com.

For a full list of locations for Maine Maple Sunday activities and events visit mainemapleproducers.com