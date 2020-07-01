Silveridge Farm in Bucksport open for one last strawberry season

A strawberry farm that has been a staple in the Bucksport community for more than 40 years is saying goodbye to their customers.

Bob and Earlene Chasse have opened their fields at Silveridge Farm to pick strawberries one last season.

While Bob has had some health issues, he says they have decided to close because of his age and the workload year after year.

He says he now has a clean bill of health and is excited to retire and spend his days fishing and out to camp.

Bob says it is the customers he is going to miss the most.

Bob says, “Thank you immensely. It’s been very good. I have had very few problems as far as workers go and customers go and it really turned out well. I’m very thankful for all of those customers. I planted this to be a farewell crop.”

Bob says the crops look good and they will be open for a few more weeks.