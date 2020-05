A Silver Ridge man trying to avoid a moose, was taken to a hospital after his car crashed.

It happened on the Pond Road in Silver Ridge Township after 2.

Authorities say 39-year-old Henry Spurlock lost control of his car when he swerved to avoid the moose.

Spurlock went off the road and his car rolled on its side.

Police say he was wearing his seatbelt and sustained non-life threatening injuries.