Silent No More Against Maine's DHHS held a rally in Skowhegan

A group called Silent No More Against Maine's Department of Health and Human Services rallied outside of the DHHS office in Skowhegan today.

About a dozen protestors were out on the sidewalk airing their concerns.

One of the group's founders, Ashley Appleton, says they just want the safety of the children to be the top priority.

"We really need to get the safety of the children. And focus on where we need the help and I know they're overwhelmed. I'm not going to minimize that," said Appleton.

DHHS gave the following statement regarding today's rally.

"Children’s safety is our top priority, and our dedicated caseworkers must always balance that against the goal of reunifying youth with relatives whenever possible."