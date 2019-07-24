Silent Auction and Benefit Supper planned for injured Forest Ranger

The family of Forest Ranger Dustin Pickering is holding a fundraiser next Sunday, August 4th at Mattanawcook Academy.

Pickering was LifeFlighted to Mass General in Boston after a swimming accident last week left him with broken vertebrae in his neck.

He's been moved to a rehab facility in Boston, and the 'Benefit Auction and Pasta Supper' at Mattanawcook aims to offset the costs of travel for his family, and out-of-pocket medical expenses.

"We love him and care about him," said Dustin's brother-in-law Brock Bradford. "We've been pretty overwhelmed by the support from everybody. We know there's been a lot of people praying for him and his family across the county. Just looking forward to having him back on his feet."

