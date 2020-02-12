Signed bill aims to create 1,000 affordable housing units in Maine over the next eight years

A new law aims to create 1,000 new affordable housing units in Maine over the next eight years.

Gov. Janet Mills signed the bipartisan bill Wednesday in a ceremony at the State House.

The goal is to help with the affordable housing crisis by creating a $10 million tax credit per year.

The law ensures that certain percentages go specifically toward rural housing, senior housing and keeping current housing affordable.

"This is an issue that affects every part of the state," said Assistant House Majority Leader Ryan Fecteau, D-Biddeford, the bill's sponsor. "Working people across the state, seniors across the state need an affordable place to live. It doesn't matter if they live in Waldo County or Washington County or Cumberland or York, this is an issue we need to be honing in on and this bill does that."

"As a realtor I see people struggling every day to get into good, quality housing that they can afford," said Sen. Matt Pouliot, R-Augusta, a co-sponsor of the bill. "It's important that we as a Legislature put forward this initiative to make it a reality for many more Mainers to get into affordable, safe housing."

We could see ground breaking on new units by the end of the year.