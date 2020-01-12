Sign welcoming visitors to Kennebunkport has been stolen

Maine police say a sign welcoming people into the coastal town of Kennebunkport has been stolen. Police said Friday in a Facebook post that the “Welcome to Kennebunkport” sign posted off the side of the Lanigan Bridge has gone missing.

The bridge is a popular spot for visitors and tourists to take photos, often with the sign in the background.

The sign is made of copper and aluminum, but police don't think it was stolen for scrap metal.

Police say it took some effort to dismantle the sign as it was secured with several bolts on a railing over the river It's unclear exactly when it was stolen