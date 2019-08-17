Sidney man arrested after standoff with Maine State Police

A Sidney man is facing several charges after being arrested following a standoff yesterday afternoon at a home on Richard Road.

40-year-old Randy Wathen was taken into custody after keeping police at bay for several hours.

Portland police said they asked state police to arrest Wathen, who was wanted in connection with an assault that happened early Friday morning in Portland.

Wathen was booked at the Kennebec County Jail in Augusta on charges of domestic violence aggravated assault and assault. He was later transported to the Cumberland County Jail in Portland.

Portland police said officers were called to the area of 321 Commercial St. shortly after 6 a.m. for a report of a woman in a vehicle being assaulted by a man.

Officers found the victim, a 41-year-old woman, on India Street where she had run to call police. The woman told police that she had been attacked by Wathen, her fiance.

The woman said she had driven to Portland from Sidney to pick up Wathen and give him a ride back to their home. After the attack, Wathen left in his own vehicle.

Portland police said the woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.