Sidewalk Art Festival returns to Bangor

The weather was perfect in Bangor for the Downtown Sidewalk Art Festival Saturday.

Folks gathered along Exchange and Harlow Streets to view artwork from 40 local artists and enjoy musical performances.

The last time the event was held in Bangor was back in 2009.

Organizers say they were looking for events to bring back to the area and felt like the sidewalk art festival was the perfect one to revive.

"Downtown Bangor is kind of the arts and culture hub of central and northern Maine so, I think to have an event that really focuses on that for the public to come and see and there's just so much talent around and I think it's important to focus on that,” said coordinator, Amanda Coburn.

The hope is to do another festival next year.

For more information on the Sidewalk Art Festival visit: https://downtownbangor.com/event/sidewalk-art-festival/

