Sick bald eagles flock rehabilitation center raising concerns over lead poisoning

Sick bald eagles are flocking into a Maine rehabilitation center, raising concerns over lead poisoning.

Five sick eagles that have died have been rescued from locations throughout the state in the first two weeks of the new year.

The birds have been taken to Avian Haven, a wildlife rehabilitation center in Freedom where, within days, they passed away.

Avian Haven has been posting photos and information about the eagles on their Facebook page to raise awareness about lead poisoning.

Lead poisoning occurs when animals, including humans, ingest led which then travels through the bloodstream and damages organs.

For loons, fishing tackle is the leading cause.

For eagles, it's fragments of lead ammunition that the bird has consumed by eating contaminated meat.

In the past four years, Avian Haven has treated 57 lead-poisoned eagles.

For links to more information you can visit Avian Haven on Facebook.