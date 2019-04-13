Shriners hold pre-screening clinic

Anah Shriners held a statewide pre-screening clinic on Saturday.

The clinic allowed children to see if they qualify for Shriners Hospitals in Boston and Springfield.

Six locations were set up all around the state.

We're told their goal is to treat every child who needs medical attention.

"This is a precursor to an event that we are going to have on May 10," said Shrine Board Member Bob Pullen. "At the medical center, we will treat about 50 kids there this year. Whether it be new patients or patients that need a prosthetic adjusted. And that's what this does it just is the bare minimum, and gets you in the door, take a look at you and hopefully, we can help you."

Once children are reviewed, the hospital will set up an appointment.