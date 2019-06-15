Shriners take to Ellsworth streets for parade

The Shriners were in Ellsworth Saturday afternoon for the annual parade to celebrate their June ceremonial.

Hundreds of shriners were on hand.

The parade stepped off at Renys and marched down High Street and on to Main street.

In typical Shriner fashion, the parade had dozens of different go-carts, classic convertible cars and live music.

Wayne Levasseur, Sec. Treasurer, Anah Shrine: "The kids love it, they get to see everything. The funsters, the clowns. Y'know they're all here. The Highlanders, the bagpipe band. It's just great."

Folks from all over the state gathered in Ellsworth to see the Shriners.

