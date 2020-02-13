Show us your valentine!

Valentine’s Day is celebrated each year on the 14th of February.

Around the world, candy, flowers and gifts are exchanged between loved ones, all in the name of St. Valentine.

According to history.com, Americans are thought to have started recognizing the romantic holiday with the exchange of hand-made valentines in the early 1700s.

The first mass-produced valentines were sold in the 1840's.

The Greeting Card Association estimates that "145 million Valentine’s Day cards are sent each year, making Valentine’s Day the second largest card-sending holiday of the year (more cards are sent at Christmas). Women purchase approximately 85 percent of all valentines." (history.com)