Shop with a Cop ensures kids have presents underneath their Christmas trees

13 local kids will now have presents underneath their Christmas trees.

It’s all thanks to a local aviation company and police officers too.

Smiles from aisle to aisle in the Bangor Target for this year's “Shop with a Cop” event.

C and L Aviation teamed up with Bangor PD for this event.

The local company gave kids a budget to get some presents for not only themselves but if they wanted their families too.

Both Bangor PD and C and L Aviation Company say it's all about giving back during the holiday season and making community connections.

"This is special to me. It's going to be able to give back to the community as a local company here. We just love doing this sort of thing. We've done this thing this in the past and when we see needs we like to fill them," Chris Kilgour, CEO - C & L Aerospace, said.

"Helping some people that honestly absolutely need is a huge thing for us. It's just extra special to see the look on some of the families and kids' faces when they're here with us," SGT. Wade Betters with the Bangor Police Department.

Kilgour says their company will spend about $5,000 to $6,000 on presents this year.

The kids will go to the Bangor Police Department tomorrow to wrap their presents.

