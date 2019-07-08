Shirley business owner shot, suspect in custody

A business owner in Shirley is being treated after being shot this morning.

The suspect of that shooting fled the scene and was later taken into custody in Albion.

Police were called to North Pointe Farm and Garden on Greenville Road before 7 o'clock.

According to Chief Deputy Todd Lyford of the Piscataquis County Sheriff's Office, an adult female was taken to the hospital after being shot.

Her injuries are believed to be non-life threatening

Authorities say the suspect and the victim know each other but they would not elaborate on how so.

Police do say this is not a case of domestic violence.

They also say the shooting was not accidental.