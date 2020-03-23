Shipyard worker tests positive for coronavirus in Maine

Bath Iron Works says one of its employees has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The shipyard's medical staff is working with Maine Center for Disease Control to ensure the safety of the workforce and the Navy shipbuilder remains open for business.

The company says the worker was last at the shipyard on March 13 and that those who came into contact with the worker will have to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The shipbuilder in Bath, Maine, along with Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, a submarine repair yard in Kittery, Maine, serve a critical national security function under the president's guidelines.