Shipyard union: 'No realistic offer' to return to the table

The union striking against Bath Iron Works says there's been “no realistic offer” to return to the bargaining table but that it’s willing to do so if the shipbuilder wants to talk about issues that are important to the union.

A statement issued Friday says the union is agreeable to negotiations if the company wants to “work through all the issues, not just the ones BIW wants to talk about.”

About 4,300 Local S6 shipbuilders went on strike Monday.

The areas of contention have more to do with subcontractors, work rules and seniority than with wages and benefits.

The company said Friday that it cannot comment on when negotiations will resume.