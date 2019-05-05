"ShineOnCass' event held in Albion

Kids and parents got together in central Maine this afternoon for a special baby shower of sorts.

The Hart-To-Hart Animal farm hosted its annual 'Shine-On-Cass Animal Baby Shower & Egg Hunt' in Albion today.

Folks were invited to help welcome the farms newest arrival of baby animals, from chicks to goats, pigs, and more.

It's the third year for the event which is held in honor of the memory of Cassidy Charette, a long-time summer camper at the farm who died in a hayride accident in 2014.

"It's important to remember, I think," said Linda Hartkopf, Owner of Hart-To-Hart Farm. "But it's also to remember to put her light out there so that it can live. And it lives in everyone. I think it's just bringing that to the surface, and bringing it in a sense that they can embrace it, and taking a piece of that and going forward.

Molly and Fern Calkin were friends of Cass, and said their friend would've loved the festivities.

"She would have had a blast here," said Molly. "She just loved animals. She would've loved all the babies, seeing all the little kids with the baby animals. It's adorable."

"I think that she would've been so excited that they were doing this for the community," added Fern. "She would've been the first person to come and volunteer at this type of thing, and doing absolutely everything to make sure all the kids are having a good time, and just being a mentor. "

For more information on the ShineOnCass Foundation or the Hart-To-Hart Farm, visit hart2hartfarm.org, or shineoncass.org