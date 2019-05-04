Shine on Cass baby animal shower event to be held Sunday

There's a baby shower of sorts planned in Albion Sunday.

The Shine on Cass foundation is hosting its annual *animal* baby shower and Easter egg hunt at Hart-to-Hart farm.

The event is set for Sunday from two to four at 16 Duck Pond Road.

Shine on Cass was formed in memory of 17-year-old Cassidy Charette of Oakland who died in an accident four years ago.

Organizers encourage all attendees to bring a pet item to donate to the Humane Society of Waterville in honor of Cassidy, who was a shelter volunteer.

For more information visit hart-2-hartfarm.org

