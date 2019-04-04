Sheriff's Office van involved in head on collision in Aroostook County

An Aroostook County Sheriff's Office van transporting inmates to court in Houlton crashed today.

Authorities say it was hit head-on by another van that spun out of control.

Route 1 in Bridgewater was closed for a while.

The sheriff says two correctional officers and seven inmates were in the van, and were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The people that were in the second vehicle are also being treated for injuries.

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the crash.

Authorities say there are whiteout conditions in that area from blowing snow.