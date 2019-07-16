Sharon Carrillo's defense attorney says he will ask the court to dismiss charges

The lawyer for the woman charged with murdering her daughter in Stockon Springs says he'll ask for charges to be dropped against Sharon Carrillo.

It comes one day after the lawyer for her husband, Julio, said his client will plead guilty to murder in the death of

10-year-old Marissa Kennedy.

In response to the news about Sharon Carrillo, the attorney for Julio Carrillo calls the move by her attorney a ridiculous attempt to generate headlines.

Sharon Carrillo's trial is now scheduled for December.

Authorities say Marissa Kennedy died in Stockton Springs after being beaten for months by her mother and stepfather, who tried to make her death look like an accident.

Sharon Carrillo has pleaded not guilty.