Sharon Carrillo trial, day 2: Caseworker testifies about Marissa's bruises

Monday was day 2 of the Sharon Carrillo murder trial in Belfast.

She's accused of killing her 10-year-old daughter, Marissa Kennedy, in Stockton Springs last year.

A case manager from DHHS, Suzanne Webber, took the stand. She testified that she had met with the family two days before Marissa died.

At that time, Webber noted a bruise next to Marissa's eye and multiple bruises on her arm. She said Julio Carrillo claimed that Marissa was hurting herself and smashing herself into walls.

The jury is also hearing from lead investigator on the case, Detective Jason Andrews of the Maine State Police.

Jurors listened to a lengthy piece of audio that was recorded when detectives first met with Sharon and Julio after Marissa's death.

The interview police conducted with Sharon Carrillo will be played in court Monday afternoon.

