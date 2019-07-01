With warmer days here, folks are splashing into local public pools.

The CDC released a new warning on Monday that a certain germ called "crypto" is causing swimmers to get sick.

We took a look at how you can share the fun, not the germs, while swimming this summer.

Swimming is one of the most popular sports activities in the U-S.

According to the CDC, just 2.5 hours of physical activity per week, including water-based activity, has health benefits, no matter our age.

But staying safe in and around the water is important too.

Bangor Parks and Rec department hires staff that are trained in maintaining healthy pools and keeping up to date with the latest trends and laws pertaining to pool safety.

Tracy Willette, Bangor Parks and Rec Director says, "We're treating 24 hours a day for the entire time we are open through our filtration and chemical system and we're monitoring and maintaining standard chemical levels throughout the course of the day. So, surely we're making every effort to make our pools as clean and safe as possible."

You can check out the latest inspection results for your local pool online or on-site.

There are a few ways you can protect yourself and your children as well.

The CDC recommends:

1. Don't swim or let children swim if they are sick with diarrhea.

2. Shower for at least one minutes before you get into the water -- this will remove most of the dirt and sweat on your body.

3. Don't swallow the water.

4. Don't pee in the water.

5. Change your child's diapers in a bathroom or changing area - not poolside.

Willette says, "We encourage folks that, if they are visiting our pool, to make sure that they watch their own children or those that they are with to make sure that they are taking restroom breaks as needed and make sure they are attentive to their own children as well."

According to the CDC drowning kills more young children one to four years old than anything else except birth defects.

Bangor public pools staff several trained lifeguards who are regularly on duty.

Logan Christian, a lifeguard says, "We are out there and we are watching them but an extra set of eyes is always helpful and just making sure that they are following the rules themselves and making sure the kids are following them, sometimes they don't like to listen. Whenever a parent backs a lifeguard up that's always helpful."

If children are not strong swimmers, the CDC recommends using life vests. The Rec Department requires any safety flotation devices be certified by the coast guard for use in their pools.

Willette says, "It's an opportunity for us to be able to offer this unique amenity here for our citizens for them to come out and enjoy."

To learn more about healthy and safe swimming visit:

https://www.cdc.gov/features/healthyswimming/index.html